Man accused of attacking pedestrian with umbrella pleads not guilty to assault charges

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man accused of attacking a 60-year-old pedestrian who bumped into him as the defendant pushed a cart down Market Street in the East Village — beating the victim with an umbrella, gouging him in an eye and biting off part of his nose — pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of aggravated mayhem and assault with a deadly weapon.

Glenn Ali Davis, 44, was ordered held on $500,000 bail.

Police said Davis allegedly became argumentative and violent when the victim -- security guard Jeffrey Maes -- ran into him near Market Street and Park Boulevard about 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 29.

Medics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Officer Robert Heims said.

The suspect was arrested at the scene.

Deputy District Attorney Meredith Claterbos said Davis allegedly hit Maes twice with an umbrella in an unprovoked attack, gouged his right eye and bit off a significant portion of his nose.

The victim has temporarily lost vision in the eye and faces surgery to correct that and to repair his nose, the prosecutor said.

Davis faces life in prison with parole if convicted, the prosecutor said.

A readiness conference is scheduled for Jan. 18 and a preliminary hearing for Jan. 20.