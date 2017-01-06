Funeral held for children killed in Escondido mobile home fire

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — The funeral for two children killed in a mobile home fire last week in Escondido was held Friday.

Five-year-old Elizette Orozco died in a house fire on Dec. 12. Her uncle, 11-year-old Diego Flores Vidal, was pronounced dead Friday after being on life support in the hospital.

A memorial continued to grow at the scene of what was their mobile home as the community mourned their loss.

Investigators said the fire was probably caused by faulty Christmas tree lights or a candle.

The family started a GoFundMe page for medical bills and funeral expenses. They have already raised $59,000.

