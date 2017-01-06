Funeral held for children killed in Escondido mobile home fire - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Funeral held for children killed in Escondido mobile home fire

Posted: Updated:

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — The funeral for two children killed in a mobile home fire last week in Escondido was held Friday.

Five-year-old Elizette Orozco died in a house fire on Dec. 12. Her uncle, 11-year-old Diego Flores Vidal, was pronounced dead Friday after being on life support in the hospital.

A memorial continued to grow at the scene of what was their mobile home as the community mourned their loss.

Investigators said the fire was probably caused by faulty Christmas tree lights or a candle.

The family started a GoFundMe page for medical bills and funeral expenses. They have already raised $59,000. 

Related Links

5-year-old girl killed in Escondido mobile home fire

Second child dead following Escondido mobile home fire

ME identifies second child killed in Escondido mobile home fire

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.