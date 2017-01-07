Cloudy skies but only light rain expected in Southern California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Dry, tranquil weather is expected to return to San Diego County Sayurday following the departure of a mild winter storm that brought

showers and brisk winds to the region. Satuday's forecast sets the chance of rain at zero, with mile winds and a high temperature near 70.

Partly cloudy conditions are in the forecast, with dense morning fog along the coast and in the mountains and valleys. Light winds are expected in most areas after daybreak. Gusty winds in the mountains also weakened as the low pressure trough moved east and out of the area.

Northern and central California are bracing for very heavy rain and snow from a so-called atmospheric river, only light rain is expected in Southern California.

Locally, rain will likely fall on Monday in coastal areas, the valleys and the mountains. Only a slight chance of rain is in the forecast for the deserts.