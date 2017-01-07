Man fatally stabbed in City Heights, suspect in custody - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man fatally stabbed in City Heights, suspect in custody

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — One man was stabbed to death in City Heights Saturday morning and another man was arrested on suspicion of murder, according to San Diego Police homicide detectives. Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 4000 block of 42nd Street in the Teralta West neighborhood shortly before 3 a.m. to investigate an assault, according to Lt. Mike Holden.

They found Juan Young Jr. of San Diego, 26, in the complex courtyard bleeding from a stab wound to the chest. Young was taken to a hospital where he died, despite life-saving measures by officers, paramedics and hospital staff, Holden said.

Cesar Guerrero of San Diego, 22, was arrested shortly after 4 a.m. at the scene of the stabbing. He was expected to be booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder, according to Holden.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

