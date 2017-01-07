Authorities discover luggage filled with methamphetamine during - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Authorities discover luggage filled with methamphetamine during bomb sweep at San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An abandoned piece of luggage that contained what looked like possible bomb material at San Diego's Lindbergh Field turned out to be illegal drugs, according to authorities.

San Diego Harbor Police made the discovery shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday near the curb at Terminal One, then called in the bomb squad for a closer look, according to a spokesman with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The luggage contained canisters wrapped in dryer sheets inside plastic bags, but police bomb-sniffing dog did not alert on it, the spokesman said.

Upon further inspection, the luggage contained an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine and the bomb squad was canceled within an hour.

