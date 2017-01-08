Homicide detectives investigating body of woman found by hiker i - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Homicide detectives investigating body of woman found by hiker in Jamul

JAMUL (KUSI) — The body of a woman believed to be between 40 and 50 years old was found by a hiker in Jamul this weekend, sheriff's homicide detectives said Sunday. The hiker called 911 shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday from the 15800 block of Skyline Truck Trail to report the finding, according to Lt. Greg Rylaarsdam.

Deputies who responded to the call found a deceased woman on a dirt path near the roadway. Then detectives from the sheriff's homicide detail responded with an investigator from the Medical Examiner's Office and determined the victim appeared to have trauma to her upper body, Rylaarsdam said.

Detectives were investigating the case as a possible homicide. The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death as well as the identity of the woman.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call detectives at (858) 974-232, or after hours at (858) 565-5200. Callers to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 can remain anonymous and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

