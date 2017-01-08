Missing 71-year-old at risk man found safe

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The availability of affordable housing in San Diego may be a negative factor for the region's growth and development opportunities.
According to a new report from the Regional Chamber of Commerce and the San Diego Association of Realtors, the housing situation in San Diego County may be getting worse.
Bob Kevane, President of the Greater San Diego Association fo Realtors, joined KUSI with more.More>>
Del Mar has been known as a dog-friendly city since 1959, but during the summer months, dogs are not allowed on the main beach and they must be on a leash in the other two beach areas.More>>
The Lake Jennings Fire is now 100 percent contained at 400 acres.More>>
Two suspects were taken into police custody Thursday in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation in Vista.More>>
A phoned-in bomb threat at UCLA's Sunset Canyon Recreation Center Wednesday night prompted the evacuations of residence halls on campus.More>>
The San Diego County District Attorney's Office released nearly 150 photos Thursday of items allegedly stolen from local homes in an effort to return the property to its rightful owners and to alert additional victims.More>>
An assault in a South Bay neighborhood left one young man with extensive stab wounds early Thursday and another behind bars.More>>
A 31-year-old San Diego man was killed in a motorcycle crash on state Route 78 in San Marcos, authorities said Thursday.More>>
A mother of six beat, kicked and shook her 9-month-old son in 2013, resulting in his death, a prosecutor said Wednesday, but the woman's attorney said the death of the child in City Heights was a "mother's worst nightmare'' and asked the jury to acquit his client of an assault charge.More>>
