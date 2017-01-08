Missing 71-year-old at risk man found safe

ENCINITAS (KUSI) — A 71-year-old Encinitas man suffering from Parkinson's disease, dementia and asthma who went missing this morning has been found safe, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

John Fitzgerald was dehydrated, but otherwise fine. He was taken to a hospital for a checkup, according to sheriff's Sgt Nancy Blanco.

Fitzgerald was found in a canyon near an access road to an old landfill just after 5 p.m., according to Blanco. Someone walking along Encinitas Boulevard found Fitzgerald and notified authorities.

Fitzgerald had walked out of his home in the 1900 block of Jayton Lane in Encinitas about 9 a.m. today, and was last seen walking along Willowspring Drive toward Cerro Street, Blanco said.