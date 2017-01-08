Protests in Mexico force temporary closure of San Ysidro border - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Protests in Mexico force temporary closure of San Ysidro border

Posted: Updated:

SAN YSIDRO (KUSI) — Traffic was back to normal Sunday on the southbound freeways leading into Mexico at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, after they were closed Saturday night due to protesters south of the border who were angry over gas prices, according to authorities.

The California Highway Patrol closed southbound Interstates 5 and 805 for almost four hours beginning at about 5:30 p.m., diverting cars attempting to enter Mexico to the Otay Mesa border crossing. Northbound traffic was not affected by the protest, according to officials. The closures and subsequent traffic jam in the area were prompted by protesters unhappy about increasing gasoline prices in Mexico who had inundated the El Chaparral Port of Entry in Tijuana.

Southbound traffic was diverted to state Route 905 during the freeway closures.

Demonstrators said they would return to the Tijuana crossing today, but that had not materialized as of early afternoon, with a CHP spokeswoman saying that traffic was normal.

