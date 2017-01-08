Fire destroys home in Spring Valley, leaves 4 people injured - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Fire destroys home in Spring Valley, leaves 4 people injured

Posted: Updated:

SPRING VALLEY (KUSI) — A fire destroyed a Spring Valley house and injured four people Sunday afternoon, according to Cal Fire officials. The fire broke out at a house on the 10000 block of Don Pico Road shortly after noon and was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived, according to Capt. Issac Sanchez.

"Firefighters had to go into a defensive mode to keep the fire from spreading to other houses," Sanchez said. The fire was extinguished by 12:30 p.m. One person who suffered burns to the back and arms and another victim who was burned and suffered smoke inhalation were taken by ambulance to the UC San Diego Medical Center Burn Unit.

One person who was injured from a fall and another smoke inhalation victim declined medical treatment, Sanchez said. The victims' identities were not released.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department Bomb Arson Unit responded to help determine the cause of the fire and assess the monetary damage to the house and its contents. No other structures were damaged by the fire.

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

