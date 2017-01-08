San Diego People: Community Alliance for Youth Success helps men - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego People: Community Alliance for Youth Success helps mentor kids & teens

January is National Mentoring month, originating in 2002. The goal is to help mentor and develop today's young people to help them develop into future leaders. The Community Alliance for Youth Success works closely with children and teens to let them know that they matter to the community, and to give them a better chance of succeeding.

For more information on the cause, here are a few links:

Community Allies for Youth Success

Just In Time For Foster Youth

