San Diego Chargers announce they are moving to Los Angeles

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego Chargers have announced they are moving to Los Angeles. The Chargers had until January 15 to make their intent known on whether they would join the Los Angeles Rams at the new stadium being constructed in Inglewood.

Chargers owner Dean Spanos released a statement announcing the move. "After much deliberation, I have made the decision to relocate the Chargers to Los Angeles, beginning with the 2017 NFL season," the letter read.

San Diego has been our home for 56 years. It will always be part of our identity, and my family and I have nothing but gratitude and appreciation for the support and passion our fans have shared with us over the years. But today, we turn the page and begin an exciting new era as the Los Angeles Chargers. LA is a remarkable place, and while we played our first season there in 1960 and have had fans there ever since, our entire organization knows that we have a tremendous amount of work to do. We must earn the respect and support of LA football fans. We must get back to winning. And, we must make a meaningful contribution, not just on the field, but off the field as a leader and champion for the community. The Chargers are determined to fight for LA and we are excited to get started.

The Chargers have been pushing for a new stadium in San Diego for 15 years, with things finally coming to a head following the 2016 November election. The Chargers and local groups supporting the franchise made a huge push to gather votes for Measure C — known as The Chargers Stadium Initiative — but did not come close to the two-thirds majority.

A second initiative by Corey Briggs also fell short of the necessary votes to move forward. City council members and various group representing San Diego reached out to team owner Dean Spanos following the failure to find a stadium resolution following the vote. Several city leaders urged the Chargers

The Chargers have played in San Diego since 1961, initially playing at Balboa Stadium in Balboa Park after spending their inaugural season playing at the Los Angeles Coliseum. The Chargers have played at Qualcomm Stadium since 1967, which has served as their home since.