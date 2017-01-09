Suspect in fatal Clairemont Mesa double stabbing at large - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two people were stabbed, one fatally, in a Clairemont Mesa East neighborhood and the suspect was at large, San Diego police said Monday.

Officers were dispatched about 9:30 p.m. Sunday to an alley in the 3200 block of Ashford Street, where they found a 26-year-old man bleeding from a stab wound, Lt. Mike Holden said.

Officers began life-saving measures, called for an ambulance and the man was taken to a local hospital with a potentially life-threatening injury.

Then officers found a 22-year-old woman in a nearby apartment who had been stabbed to death, Holden said. She had multiple stab wounds to her upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A possible suspect was seen leaving the crime scene and was described as a black male driving a black Hyundai with paper plates, according to Holden.

The victims' names were not released by police.

Anyone with information regarding the double stabbing was asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

