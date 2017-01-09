Off-and-on showers continue through the week

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Councilmember Chris Ward and the San Diego Tourism Authority discussed the major economic impact of Comic-Con International, San Diego LGBT Pride and other major events in San Diego Wednesday.More>>
Two suspects were taken into police custody Thursday in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation in Vista.More>>
San Diego Unified School District's motion for a temporary restraining order in will be heard in federal court by Judge Michael M. Anello on 4 p.m. Friday, according to court records.More>>
It is never too early to teach ids about the world of business, and Junior Achievement is doing just that with their summer camp programs.More>>
A motorcycle crash in Chula Vista late Thursday night left one person dead and one person injured.More>>
Several correctional officers were recovering Friday after they were injured by inmates in three separate incidents Thursday at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility (RJDCF).More>>
A judge Friday ordered a mental competency hearing for a man accused of attacking mostly homeless men in San Diego neighborhoods last year, resulting in four deaths.More>>
A man and a woman were arrested early Friday after allegedly leading police officers on a high-speed chase through Carlsbad in a vehicle containing burglary tools and stolen property.More>>
San Diego Pride Weekend will kick off this evening with a block party and the Spirit of Stonewall Rally, a celebration of the 1969 Stonewall riots widely recognized as the catalyst for the modern LGBT rights movement.More>>
A man who repeatedly stabbed a 59-year-old nurse in a random attack as she arrived for work at a county mental health facility in San Diego's Morena District was sentenced Friday to life in prison, plus four years.More>>
