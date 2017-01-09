Winter storm knocks down popular Northern California sequoia

A beloved giant sequoia known for the tunnel carved through its trunk topped over the weekend due to heavy storms pummeling Northern California.

The sequoia known as Pioneer Cabin was part of Calaveras Big Trees State Park in Calaveras County. The tree toppled during heavy rains on Sunday, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The tree was carved in the 1880s to allow tourists to pass through it and was a popular photo spot and tourist attraction for hikers.

