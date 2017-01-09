Orlando deputy dies in manhunt for suspect in Orlando officer sh - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Orlando deputy dies in manhunt for suspect in Orlando officer shooting

Posted:
By Christina Bravo
Photo: Orlando Police

ORLANDO (KUSI)  — An Orange County, Florida sheriff's deputy died Monday, during a manhunt for a suspect believed to have killed an on-duty Orlando police officer earlier that day.

Police believe Markeith Loyd is responsible for the shooting Master Sgt. Debra Clayton near a Walmart in Orlando just after 7:15 a.m. Monday. The suspect was wanted for the December murder of a pregnant woman in Orange County, Orlando police chief John Mina said at a press conference. 

The suspect is believed to be armed and extremely dangerous, Orlando police tweeted. A reward was offered of up to $60,000 for information on his whereabouts. 

Clayton was taken in an ambulance to a nearby hospital and was later pronounced dead, according to a tweet by Orlando police.

The shooting prompted a manhunt for Loyd. During the search an Orange County sheriff's deputy was killed in a motorcycle crash, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. The name of the deputy was not released, pending family notification. 

"To lose two law enforcement officers on this Law Enforcement Officer Appreciation Day is indeed a tragedy," Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said.

Several area schools were on lockdown during the search for the suspect, CNN reported.

"One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words," Chief Mina said.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer declared Monday an official day of mourning for the city.

This is indeed a sad day in the City of Orlando. We are deeply saddened by the loss of Master Sargent Debra Clayton. She was a brave, 17-year member of the Orlando Police Department, and her loss will be felt throughout the department and the entire City of Orlando.

More importantly she will be missed as a mother, wife, daughter and sister. I share my condolences and prayers with her family and I know the entire City and this community will support the family in any way that we can.

Her death and her injuries, the death of the deputy sheriff and the injuries to Deputy Castro are a reminder that our law enforcement put their lives on the line every single day to protect you and I.

To the men and women of OPD, I and the entire city council, stand with you and are here to support you during this difficult time.

I am declaring today an official day of mourning in the city of Orlando.  As in the past, I’d like to call on our community to stand united in support for all of the families.

I am also calling on the community to provide any information that will help lead to the capture of this violent criminal by calling 9-1-1 or Crimeline at 800.423.TIPS.

-Mayor Buddy Dyer

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available. 

    Member Center
    Member Center
