Driver killed after tree falls on vehicle in Fallbrook identified

FALLBROOK (KUSI) — An 84-year-old motorist was killed Monday when a large roadside tree toppled onto his minivan as he was driving on a rural North County road.

The roughly 80-foot-tall oak crashed down on the northbound 2007 Toyota Siena in the 2200 block of Willow Glen Road in Fallbrook shortly before 8:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

A source close to KUSI News and an extended family member of the driver, identified the man as 84-year-old George Bamber.

Bamber died at the scene, CHP public-affairs Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

It was unclear if the tree fell due to weather conditions or for some other reason, Bettencourt said. Crews had to use chainsaws to cut it apart so it could be removed from the crumpled vehicle.

The road remained closed in the area as of midday.