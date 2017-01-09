Woman found dead on Jamul trail identified as missing wife - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Woman found dead on Jamul trail identified as missing wife

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Authorities released the name Monday of a homicide victim found on a back-country pathway in Jamul over the weekend.

A hiker made a 911 call shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday to report coming across the body of 49-year-old Melissa Whitby in the 15800 block of Skyline Truck Trail.

The county Medical Examiner's Officer determined that Whitby's cause of death was upper-body trauma inflicted by another person, sheriff's Lt. Kenneth Nelson said. Officials withheld details on the nature of the fatal wounds.

Whitby's husband had reported her missing Dec. 31, Nelson said.

No suspects in the case have been publicly identified.

