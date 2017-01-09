Police search for gunman who shot man in car in City Heights - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Police search for gunman who shot man in car in City Heights

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man sitting in a car with friends was shot and wounded in City Heights by a gunman who got away, police said Monday.

Officers were called about 8:30 p.m. Sunday to the 3800 block of 45th Street, where the victim was shot once on the left side under his armpit, Officer John Buttle said.

The victim was sitting in the back seat when he was shot. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest for treatment, Buttle said.

A .22-caliber casing was found near the car.    

Witnesses said a man walked up to the vehicle, shot the victim, then continued walking southbound down the alley toward Wightman Avenue.

The suspect was described as black with a bald head, about 6 feet 2 inches tall, heavy set and wearing black clothing, Buttle said.

