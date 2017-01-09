Man jumped, stabbed in Mountain Valley

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man was stabbed twice in a Mountain View alley Monday morning after being jumped by suspected gang members, police said.

Four black male suspects confronted the victim just after midnight in the 500 block of South 46th Street and asked the victim for his backpack, according to Officer John Buttle.

When the victim refused to hand over his backpack, one of the suspects stabbed him in his abdomen and head, Buttle said.

The victim ran northbound to the alley opening at Oceanview Boulevard and West Street, while the suspects ran southbound through the alley of 500

South 46th Street.

The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest with non-life threatening injuries, Buttle said.

No arrests have been made.