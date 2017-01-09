Castellanos & Merrifield reappointed as reps. to Port of San Diego Board of Commissioners

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Rafael Castellanos and Marshall Merrifield were unanimously reappointed Monday as the city of San Diego's representatives to the Port of San Diego Board of Commissioners.

This time four years ago, their initial nominations to the board resulted in a power struggle over appointing authority between the City Council and then-Mayor Bob Filner.

Filner vetoed their nominations and a council override vote failed. Three months later, City Attorney Jan Goldsmith opined that Filner — who eventually resigned when around 20 women stepped forward with sexual harassment allegations — had no authority to veto the appointments.

Castellanos and Merrifield then took their seats on the board that oversees port operations. They represent San Diego along with Commissioner Bob Nelson. Four other cities astride San Diego Bay have one representative each.

"The council stood by you at that time because you were the right choice for the job and I don't think you've done anything in the last four years to show that our judgment wasn't well founded,'' Councilman Scott Sherman said.

The two, who will be sworn in for their second terms on Tuesday, said the port is working on major projects like a future renovation of Seaport Village, development of the former rental car sites on Harbor Island and creation of a master plan for the roughly 6,000 acres of property in the port's jurisdiction.