Stadium Watch: Chargers stadium timeline

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — On Wednesday, two NFL committees will meet in New York for an update on the progress involving stadium issues.

Chargers representatives said they have not been invited to attend and they have no plans to do so.

The meeting comes four days before Dean Spanos is to decide on his option to move the team to Los Angeles, having no viable stadium plan in San Diego.

A 14-year effort to get a new stadium went nowhere until January of 2015 when Rams owner, Stan Kroenke announced he would move his team to Los Angeles. It was a jolt to the Chargers, who said a team there would jeopardize its franchise in San Diego by siphoning 25 percent of its business.

Another lightning bolt came on Jan. 12 in Houston when NFL owners approved the Rams move, killing the Chargers efforts to partner with them Raiders in Carson, but giving the team an option to be a tenant with the Rams.

That option expires in six days.

The pressure on the Chargers was intensified. Seventeen days later, Spanos said he would return to San Diego for another attempt at getting a stadium deal.

"The team's staying here for another year gives us the opportunity to come together, look at the plan put everything on the table, but probably most importantly with an attitude that says let's get this done," said Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

"We're gonna have some really open discussions. What you're really seeing today is a commitment, by not only Dean Spanos, but the family they want to be here," said San Diego County Supervisor Ron Roberts.

There were discussions, but no movement toward a deal. Instead, Mayor Faulconer assembled a task force in the Spring of 2015 to come with a stadium plan, which it did in March, saying the only viable option for a stadium was Mission Valley.

"Our work is done. We've handed the plan off to the mayor. The ball is in his court for the mayor and the county to sit down with the team and begin negotiations. We provided the framework on what those negotiations can look like," said Task Force Chairman, Adam Day.

The Chargers said the task force was a waste of valuable time, citing environmental issues at Mission Valley that would take years to resolve and would likely be followed by years of litigation.

The Chargers had set their sights on a downtown stadium that would include convention center space.

"It's no secret that I have preferred downtown," Spanos said.

Seeing no chance that Mission Valley was a viable option, the Chargers decided to go the initiative route with Measure C.

Spanos promised he would come out of the shadows and promote it.

"I'm gonna be out there. I'm gonna have to promote this and convince the voters that this is something that's good for San Diego," Spanos said.

But Spanos was a no-show.

He lost some credibility with the electorate that grew frustrated and in some cases, angry for its unwillingness to negotiate, but instead demanding public dollars when the city has so many other needs.

By now, voters were questioning his commitment to keep the team in San Diego.

"Well I can see how some would question it after last year. Last year was a difficult year ... but we did have the opportunity to leave. I made a commitment to stay here and to try to get this initiative approved for downtown," Spanos said.

The voters turned him down. It was a 66 percent vote that got only 43 percent.

More discussions, but still no negotiations or no new proposals that we know of.

In December, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said it's up to San Diego to make the next move to keep the team.

"They're a big part of that community. They believe in that community, and they want to be a part of it," he said.

Goodell told the mayor the NFL will continue to work with the city.

"We'd like to help, but ultimately, it's for the community to decide," he said.

Some would say that decision was made with late November's vote. In the meantime, we wait for Mr. Spanos to make a decision on whether he will take the L.A. option.

"It's Dean's option by Jan. 15 to make a determination of whether he thinks he can make it work in San Diego or whether he decided to take the option in Los Angeles," Goodell said.

There have been attempts to get the Chargers to negotiate. Four council members offered a Misson Valley lease at a $1 a year, for 99 years. The mayor did not sign off.

SDSU and the county offered $175 million toward a stadium, but that requires a vote the Chargers feel is likely to fail.