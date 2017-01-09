San Diego police officer helps children say goodbye to Navy fath - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego police officer helps children say goodbye to Navy father using PA system

Posted: Updated:
Rileigh, 4, and Austin Buetow, 2 with Officer James Weaver of the San Diego Police Department Rileigh, 4, and Austin Buetow, 2 with Officer James Weaver of the San Diego Police Department

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — One San Diego police officer made the day of two children on Jan. 5, after he helped them say goodbye to their Navy father as he deployed on the USS Carl Vinson.

According to ABC News, Officer James Weaver of the San Diego Police Department, was on patrol when he saw Rileigh, 4, and Austin Buetow, 2, waving goodbye to the ship as it sailed away.

"[I] noticed the two little kids yelling goodbye to their dad," Weaver told ABC News. "I knew he wouldn't be able to hear them, so I pulled next to them and asked if they would like to use the PA in the patrol car. I figured it would be a little louder and a better chance for their dad to hear their little voices."

Their father, Joshua Buetow, 28, left on the USS Carl Vinson Jan. 5 from Shelter Island and will not be home again until summer.

“Shout out to the San Diego Police Officer who pulled up next to us and asked if Rileigh and Austin wanted to tell their daddy they loved him as his ship went by, leaving for deployment," Brettany Buetow wrote on Facebook. "They got to speak into the microphone and say, 'bye daddy, we love you!!' I am so grateful for ALL of the men and women in uniform who serve and protect our country!”

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.