San Diego police officer helps children say goodbye to Navy father using PA system

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — One San Diego police officer made the day of two children on Jan. 5, after he helped them say goodbye to their Navy father as he deployed on the USS Carl Vinson.

According to ABC News, Officer James Weaver of the San Diego Police Department, was on patrol when he saw Rileigh, 4, and Austin Buetow, 2, waving goodbye to the ship as it sailed away.

"[I] noticed the two little kids yelling goodbye to their dad," Weaver told ABC News. "I knew he wouldn't be able to hear them, so I pulled next to them and asked if they would like to use the PA in the patrol car. I figured it would be a little louder and a better chance for their dad to hear their little voices."

Their father, Joshua Buetow, 28, left on the USS Carl Vinson Jan. 5 from Shelter Island and will not be home again until summer.

“Shout out to the San Diego Police Officer who pulled up next to us and asked if Rileigh and Austin wanted to tell their daddy they loved him as his ship went by, leaving for deployment," Brettany Buetow wrote on Facebook. "They got to speak into the microphone and say, 'bye daddy, we love you!!' I am so grateful for ALL of the men and women in uniform who serve and protect our country!”