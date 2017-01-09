Complaints over an unfinished storm drain improvement project - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Complaints over an unfinished storm drain improvement project

Posted:
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — In San Diego, when it rains, it floods certain areas. But some business owners and residents in La Jolla Shores say what was supposed to be a street and storm drain improvement project, is now going nowhere.

It's regarded as one of San Diego's most picturesque neighborhoods, but some residents and business owners say a city project gone sideways has turned their neighborhood into an eyesore.

The project initiative in 2013 was supposed to be an upgrade to the storm drain system, allowing runoff to be filtered before pouring into the ocean.

But residents say the so-called improvement project has been a big flop, plagued by one problem after another, including faulty engineering and design flaws.

Residents said confidence in the project took a nose-dive in January of 2015, when part of the street in the construction zone collapsed, leaving a sinkhole.

The complaints by the La Jolla Business Association came during the council meeting's public comment period. We asked the city's Public Works Department for comment and were promised a response Tuesday.

