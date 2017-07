WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — Donald Trump's son-in-law is the newest pick to be added to his transition team.

A senior transition official told CNN that Jared Kushner will be senior advisor to the president.

The 35-year-old played a huge role in his father-in-law's presidential campaign.

Kushner's new position is expected to test the limit of federal anti-nepotism rules.

Confirmation of cabinet nominees will begin Tuesday.