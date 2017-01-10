Meetings held today on possible SDG&E rate hikes from 2007 fires - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Meetings held today on possible SDG&E rate hikes from 2007 fires

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — If SDG&E has its way, you will pay its costs for a fire started by the utility's equipment. 

The bill for the Witch Creek Fire in 2007 is hundreds of millions of dollars. 

That has a lot of San Diegans outraged and they gave SDG&E an earful Monday night as a public meeting in Escondido.

SDG&E wants to raise rates by about $2 a month, or $20 a year for six years. It's goal: recoup the $379 million it lost due to lawsuits people filed after their homes burned down.

Ratepayers place the blame directly on SDG&E after investigators found poor maintenance around power lines. A tree branch fell onto the power lines and caused a fire, but SDG&E does not agree with those findings. 

After hundreds of people sued SDG&E for $5.6 billion, SDG&E paid about $2.4 billion of that.

The utility was able to recover some of that money through liability insurance and third-party settlements. 

But they are still $379 million in debt and SDG&E proposes passing that on to ratepayers, a tough pill to swallow for people whose lives will never be the same.

