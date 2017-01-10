San Diego works to repair potholes caused by rain

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — City of San Diego crews are trying to keep up with the amount of pot holes being created by the rain.

The city says the “Get It Done San Diego” app and website has helped the city locate and work on potholes around the city. The city's Street Division team has helped repair about 30,000 potholes each year.

In the last five days, nearly 500 potholes have been reported to the city.

Potholes can be created when water seeps into cracks in the surface of a road. The water causes erosion when mixed with vibration of cars traveling on the roadways. Rainy weather can increase potholes, making repairs necessary.

The city’s planned pot hole repair schedule can be found below or by clicking here.