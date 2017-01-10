San Diego works to repair potholes caused by rain - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego works to repair potholes caused by rain

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — City of San Diego crews are trying to keep up with the amount of pot holes being created by the rain.

The city says the “Get It Done San Diego” app and website has helped the city locate and work on potholes around the city. The city's Street Division team has helped repair about 30,000 potholes each year. 

In the last five days, nearly 500 potholes have been reported to the city. 

Potholes can be created when water seeps into cracks in the surface of a road. The water causes erosion when mixed with vibration of cars traveling on the roadways. Rainy weather can increase potholes, making repairs necessary.

The city’s planned pot hole repair schedule can be found below or by clicking here.  

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.