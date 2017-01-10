UCSD staff stages walkout for higher wages - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

UCSD staff stages walkout for higher wages

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Around 12,000 University of California administrative, clerical and support staff in San Diego and throughout the state are
scheduled to stage a one-day walkout Tuesday.

Picketing is scheduled to take place at UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest and Thornton Hospital in La Jolla, according to the Teamsters Local 911.

The union, which contends that UC management is not bargaining in good faith, encouraged the public to reschedule nonessential medical appointments and to avoid the 10 UC campuses and five medical centers around the state.

According to UC San Diego Health, the campus and medical facilities will remain open and arrangements have been made to continue operations. 

Administrative assistants, collection representatives, childcare assistants and public safety dispatchers are among those expected to take part in the job action.

Union officials cited an October report from Occidental College that said more than 70 percent of the workers suffer from hunger or "food insecurity."

UC San Diego Health said a strike would be a violation of state law since negotiations are continuing. The employees are being offered an average 18 percent raise over six years, which is competitive in the market, the statement said.

