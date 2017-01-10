DA's Office announces no charges will be filed in the fatal shooting of Alfred Olango

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Nearly 280 LGBTQ organizations, schools, churches, businesses, government agencies and elected officials dressed in every color of the rainbow Saturday as they marched in the San Diego Pride Parade.More>>
A Camp Pendleton Marine has been identified as the man who died after he crashed while riding a motorcycle with his wife late Thursday near Lower Otay Lake.More>>
Governor Jerry Brown is ruling to once again deny parole to a man who shot and killed a San Diego police officer.More>>
California Governor Jerry Brown wants to extend the state's Cap-and-Trade Program, which limits greenhouse gas emissions and forces companies to buy allowances for gases they emit.More>>
Judge Michael M. Anello ruled Friday that more than 500 Scripps Ranch High School students must retake the AP exams, starting next week and in August.More>>
Crews from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department are on the scene of several small vegetation fires in the Mountain View neighborhood south of Imperial Avenue and west of Interstate 805.More>>
A viewing party will be held at a Kearny Mesa pub for today's telecasts of the U.S.-Nicaragua CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer game.More>>
A man with a bandana covering his face robbed a CVS Pharmacy Saturday in Mira Mesa.More>>
A 35-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a guardrail, causing him to be ejected into a parked car tonight in San Diego.More>>
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - Three people were injured Friday in a three-vehicle collision in Sabre Springs.More>>
