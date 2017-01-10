Update: Missing Del Cerro teen with Asperger's found, reunited w - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Update: Missing Del Cerro teen with Asperger's found, reunited with family

Posted: Updated:
16-year-old Crispin Dowell 16-year-old Crispin Dowell

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — 1/13/2017 — 16-year-old Crispin Dowell was found safe Thursday and has been returned to his family, according to the San Diego Police Department. 

1/10/2017 — A surveillance image of a missing 16-year-old Del Cerro boy who suffers from Asperger's syndrome was circulated Wednesday in an effort to locate him.

Crispin Dowell failed to return home after visiting Chase bank branches in Santee and La Mesa on Monday morning, according to San Diego police. He was
last seen at a trolley stop in Santee.

The photo shows Crispin at a trolley station in La Mesa before he went missing, but authorities said he may still be wearing the same clothing — a blue hooded jacket, a hat and white or silver Nike shoes. Crispin was also seen in San Ysidro.

Crispin is white, 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds, with short blond hair and blue eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was unshaven, was wearing prescription glasses with black frames and was carrying a red backpack.

Anyone who spots a youth matching Crispin's description was asked to call police at (619) 531-2000.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.