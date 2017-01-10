Governor Brown's 2017 budget

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Governor Brown released his 2017-18 budget plan Tuesday amid deep uncertainty about how the state finances will be impacted by President-Elect Donald Trump's spending priorities.

It's a $122.5 billion budget that's down 2 percent from the current budget, but we're likely to see major changes when the governor revises his budget in May.

It was classic Jerry Brown preaching prudence in spending, saying recessions are inevitable. We can't pretend to spend money that we don't have and we have to build up reserves.

The governor loves charts, but only two charts this year, both reminding everyone that red ink historically always far outweighs the black and the years or surpluses are fewer in number than deficits.

"The deficits are much larger in magnitude, and that really is the challenge for California," Gov. Brown said.

Were it not for two tax increases on the November ballot, this budget would be out of balance.

Revenues are growing, however less than expected.

"When I signed the budget in June, we already had to lower our estimates and now in this budget, we're lowering it even more," he said.

School funding has been kept at a minimum, capitol projects have been deferred and some child care programs are not being funded. Pension reform has already been done, sort of.

"It wasn't as far as I wanted to go, it's not as far as we need to go," Gov. Brown said.

But the governor will keep his legacy project, the Bullet Train, setting aside $500 million from cap and trade.

On the revenue side, the Prop-30 tax increases have been extended, cigarettes go up $2 a pack, there's a $65 fee on car purchases and the gas tax goes up 3.5 cents.

Managing the state's unreliable revenue system, according to the governor, requires prudence. Now, he is talking to his fellow Democrats in the legislature.

"The inevitable mood is that when we're toward the end of a recovery we have all this money and people want to spend," he said. "I think it is time for caution and and I find it ironic that the fiscal watchdog for the legislature is saying we have more money so you should spend more."

The money the state gets from the Feds, $105 billion this year, may be dramatically cut once the Trump Administration comes into office.

"There are too many uncertainties that could put a massive hole in our budget expectations that's another argument to be prudent," Gov. Brown said.

Under Obamacare, California expanded Midi-Cal by $16 billion. Is that in jeopardy?

"I know the Republicans are on that track, but the reality is going to be far more difficult and far more disruptive than we're now expecting," Gov. Brown added.

On climate change and a green economy, the Trump Cabinet is filled with members opposed to environmental programs. The governor is not worried.

"Wise people will respond sooner or later this at most is going to be a delay," Gov. Brown said.

Many of the projections in this budget are likely to change, some dramatically, when the governor revises his budget in May.