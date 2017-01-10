Illumina announces new way of analyzing human genome sequencing

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An improvement has been made in the way of human genome sequencing.

The San Diego-based company, Illumina, announced that its new line of machines are expected to speed up the process of sequencing human genomes, three times faster than the current models.

The process is bringing gene sequencing into a near-universal part of medicine, which will allow scientists to easier identify rare diseases and inherited disorders.

The human genome is the full complement of DNA, which is found in nearly every cell of the human body.

Vice President of Illumina, Karen Possemato, joined KUSI with more on the newest improvements.