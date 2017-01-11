Scattered showers throughout San Diego County - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Scattered showers throughout San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Another in a series of winter storms passed through the San Diego region Wednesday, with more soggy weather still to come.

The showers, which were expected to taper off and cease altogether overnight, will be followed in quick succession by another, colder rainy spell on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Over a 48-hour period ending at 2:15 this afternoon, according to the NWS, the bands of dark clouds dropped 0.72 of an inch of rain in the Palomar area; 0.69 in Pine Hills; 0.68 in Birch Hill; 0.54 in San Onofre; 0.52 in Fallbrook and Mesa Grande; 0.51 in Julian; 0.5 in Deer Springs; 0.47 in Bonsall; 0.46 in Encinitas; 0.43 in Oceanside; 0.4 at Lake Cuyamaca and on Volcan Mountain; 0.35 at Lake Wohlford; 0.33 at Miramar Lake; 0.32 in Carlsbad; and 0.31 in Santa Ysabel.

Other moisture tallies included 0.28 in Descanso and on Mount Laguna; 0.27 in Valley Center; 0.26 in Elfin Forest; 0.25 in Mount Woodson; 0.22 in Couser Canyon and Rancho Bernardo; 0.21 in Harbison Canyon; 0.19 in Rincon Springs; 0.18 in Santee; 0.17 in Scripps Ranch East; 0.16 in Alpine and Escondido; 0.15 in Ramona; 0.14 in Granite Hills; 0.12 in Flinn Springs and Poway; 0.11 in Barona and La Mesa; 0.1 in Mission Valley; 0.09 in Lakeside; 0.08 in El Cajon; 0.07 in La Jolla and Point Loma; 0.05 at Dulzura Summit and Lindbergh Field; 0.04 in Campo and Lake Murray; and 0.01 in Lemon Grove.

A wind advisory warning of sustained air currents of 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 70 mph in the mountains and deserts was slated to remain in effect into early evening.

Only scattered showers and lighter winds are in the forecast for most areas overnight, but another trough of low pressure is expected to bring more rain, a slight chance of thunderstorms and snow possibly down to 4,000 feet Thursday.

A few scattered showers may linger into early Friday, but high pressure will rebuild over the weekend, ushering in warmer and drier weather, forecasters said.

KUSI News

Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
