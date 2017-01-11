NFL gives Spanos two-day extension on relocation decision - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

NFL gives Spanos two-day extension on relocation decision

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Chargers received a two-day extension Wednesday to decide whether or not to relocate to Los Angeles, The National Football League announced.

Owner Dean Spanos has been given until Tuesday Jan. 17 to decide if the Chargers will become a Los Angeles-area team, according to the NFL. The extension was approved at a NFL owners meeting in New York Wednesday, according to several media reports. 

NFL owners previously gave Spanos until Sunday to make his decision. If Spanos decides to relocate the Chargers, they would become the second Los Angeles area team, sharing the Inglewood stadium-in-progress with the Rams.  

“Since that deadline falls on a Sunday of a Divisional Round playoff weekend and Monday is a federal holiday (Martin Luther King Jr. Day), the NFL extended the option deadline to Tuesday, Jan. 17,” according to a report on the NFL’s website.

The extra time could give Spanos the opportunity to work with city and county officials in San Diego and come to a resolution to keep the team local.

An announcement about the Chargers’ future could be extended further if the Oakland Raiders — who also have the option to relocate to Los Angeles and share a stadium with the Rams — are granted a bid to relocate to Las Vegas. 

