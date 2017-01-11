Authorities seek armed robbery suspects that held up an Oak Park jewelry store

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego police sought three masked men who carried out a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in an Oak Park shopping center and shot at a customer who had followed them as they fled.

One of the robbers held the owner of Westover Jewelry at gunpoint while the other two used hammers to open display cases at the business inside Fam Mart on Euclid Avenue near 54th Street around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said. The trio fled with an unknown amount of stolen jewelry and drove off in a gray Hyundai Sonata, Buttle said.

A customer attempted to follow them, but apparently backed off after being shot at, though not hit. Buttle said a shell casing was found in the vicinity of McGann Drive and Grape Street.

The suspects were only described as wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, gloves and hockey masks similar to that from the ``Friday the 13th'' movies.