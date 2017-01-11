4 deaths in San Diego County attributable to influenza - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

4 deaths in San Diego County attributable to influenza

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Four new deaths in the San Diego area attributable to influenza-related complications were reported by county health officials Wednesday, bringing the "flu season" toll to nine. The victims ranged in age from 60 to 96 and all had underlying medical conditions, according to the county Health and Human Services Agency. At this time last year, three people in the San Diego region had died from the flu.

"These new deaths are an important reminder that influenza can be deadly,'' said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer. "The best protection against the flu is getting vaccinated."

Influenza is continuing to spread, with the number of cases confirmed by laboratory testing last week 56 percent higher than the week before. Overall, more than 1,300 cases of the flu have been diagnosed in San Diego County, nearly triple the almost 450 at this time last year. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends flu shots annually for everyone at least 6 months old. Vaccination is more important for people with weakened immune systems, as well as those who are pregnant, elderly or live with or care for others at high risk.

Other suggestions for staying healthy include frequent hand-washing, using hand sanitizers, staying away from sick people, avoiding touching the eyes, nose or mouth, and cleaning commonly touched surfaces.

Flu vaccines are available at doctors' offices and pharmacies. People without medical insurance can go to a county public health center to get vaccinated. A list of locations is available at www.sdiz.org or by calling 211.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

  • NewsLATEST SAN DIEGO NEWSMore>>

  • At least nine dead after flooding in Arizona

    At least nine dead after flooding in Arizona

    At least seven people are dead and at least three are missing after flash flooding swept away a family at a swimming hole in central Arizona. 

    More>>

    At least seven people are dead and at least three are missing after flash flooding swept away a family at a swimming hole in central Arizona. 

    More>>

  • "Mission Impossible" star, Martin Landau, dies at 89

    "Mission Impossible" star, Martin Landau, dies at 89

    Martin Landau, star of television and movies, has died, his representatives announced Sunday. The 89-year-old actor, died Saturday after a brief illness and stay at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood following "unexpected complications during a short hospitalization," his publicist Dick Guttman said Sunday night. Landau received several Emmy Awards starring in the 1960’s television show “Mission Impossible” and won an Oscar for playing Bela Lug...

    More>>

    Martin Landau, star of television and movies, has died, his representatives announced Sunday. The 89-year-old actor, died Saturday after a brief illness and stay at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood following "unexpected complications during a short hospitalization," his publicist Dick Guttman said Sunday night. Landau received several Emmy Awards starring in the 1960’s television show “Mission Impossible” and won an Oscar for playing Bela Lug...

    More>>

  • Small brush fire off the SR-52 started by a catalytic converter

    Small brush fire off the SR-52 started by a catalytic converter

    SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - A fire in Mission Trails Regional Park scorched about 2 1/2 acres of brush today and closed eastbound state Route 52 between Santo Road and Mast Boulevard for about a half-hour, authorities said. The blaze erupted about 3:15 p.m. on the south side of the highway moving up a hillside toward the Fortuna Trail, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. No structures were threatened, and nobody was on the trail when firefighters arrived in the par...More>>
    SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - A fire in Mission Trails Regional Park scorched about 2 1/2 acres of brush today and closed eastbound state Route 52 between Santo Road and Mast Boulevard for about a half-hour, authorities said. The blaze erupted about 3:15 p.m. on the south side of the highway moving up a hillside toward the Fortuna Trail, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. No structures were threatened, and nobody was on the trail when firefighters arrived in the par...More>>
    •   

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.