Motorcyclist in custody after striking CHP officer on freeway

Emergency crews respond to reports of CHP officer hit by motorcyclist

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A California Highway Patrol officer escaped serious injury Wednesday when a motorcycle hit him on state Route 52 in Tierrasanta.

The accident occurred about 3:15 p.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, east of Interstate 15, CHP public-information Officer Robert Catano said.

The CHP office was investigating a collision when he attempted to stop a motorcyclist, identified as 26-year-old Christopher Ryan Warner, who was passing on the shoulder. As the officer put his hand out to stop the motorcyclist, the rider accelerated and struck the officer.

Warner then fled at a high rate of speed. The Officers at the crash scene initiated a pursuit of Warner.

As Warner approached Mast Blvd, he attempted to drive off road.

After a short distance he stopped and surrendered to the pursing Officers. Warner was taken into custody a short time later.

The Officer who was struck by the motorcycle sustained minor/moderate injuries and transported Sharp Memorial Hospital for evaluation.