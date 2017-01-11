Woman accused of driving with man in windshield after DUI given - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Woman accused of driving with man in windshield after DUI given trial date

Posted: Updated:
Esteysi "Stacy'' Sanchez, 30 Esteysi "Stacy'' Sanchez, 30

VISTA (KUSI) — An Aug. 15 trial date was set Wednesday for a woman who allegedly kept driving after striking and fatally injuring a man whose body went through the windshield of her vehicle.

Esteysi "Stacy'' Sanchez, 30, is charged with murder, gross vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run, DUI causing injury and driving without a license in the death of 69-year-old Jack Ray Tenhulzen. The defendant has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

During a three-day preliminary hearing last month, witnesses testified that Sanchez drank at a nightclub during the night of June 27, 2016, and at a hotel early the next morning before trying to drive home.

Deputy District Attorney Robert Bruce said two of the defendant's companions encouraged her not to drive before she left the hotel.

Authorities said Sanchez slammed into the victim around 6:15 a.m. in the 4000 block of Mission Avenue and traveled nearly one mile with the man's body partially inside her Pontiac sedan and his detached lower leg on the trunk of her car. She pulled over in a cul-de-sac on Magdalena Drive and ran into her home, where she was later arrested.

Sanchez still had shards of glass in her hair when she was taken into custody, and her blood-alcohol content was between .18 and .19 percent — well above the legal limit of .08 — two hours after the collision, Bruce said.

The murder charge stems from her intent to drink at the hotel even though she would have to drive home, and her post-collision disregard for the victim in continuing to operate the vehicle, the prosecutor alleged.

If convicted, Sanchez faces up to 15 years to life in prison.

A readiness conference was set for Feb. 15.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

  • NewsLATEST SAN DIEGO NEWSMore>>

  • At least nine dead after flooding in Arizona

    At least nine dead after flooding in Arizona

    At least seven people are dead and at least three are missing after flash flooding swept away a family at a swimming hole in central Arizona. 

    More>>

    At least seven people are dead and at least three are missing after flash flooding swept away a family at a swimming hole in central Arizona. 

    More>>

  • "Mission Impossible" star, Martin Landau, dies at 89

    "Mission Impossible" star, Martin Landau, dies at 89

    Martin Landau, star of television and movies, has died, his representatives announced Sunday. The 89-year-old actor, died Saturday after a brief illness and stay at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood following "unexpected complications during a short hospitalization," his publicist Dick Guttman said Sunday night. Landau received several Emmy Awards starring in the 1960’s television show “Mission Impossible” and won an Oscar for playing Bela Lug...

    More>>

    Martin Landau, star of television and movies, has died, his representatives announced Sunday. The 89-year-old actor, died Saturday after a brief illness and stay at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood following "unexpected complications during a short hospitalization," his publicist Dick Guttman said Sunday night. Landau received several Emmy Awards starring in the 1960’s television show “Mission Impossible” and won an Oscar for playing Bela Lug...

    More>>

  • Small brush fire off the SR-52 started by a catalytic converter

    Small brush fire off the SR-52 started by a catalytic converter

    SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - A fire in Mission Trails Regional Park scorched about 2 1/2 acres of brush today and closed eastbound state Route 52 between Santo Road and Mast Boulevard for about a half-hour, authorities said. The blaze erupted about 3:15 p.m. on the south side of the highway moving up a hillside toward the Fortuna Trail, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. No structures were threatened, and nobody was on the trail when firefighters arrived in the par...More>>
    SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - A fire in Mission Trails Regional Park scorched about 2 1/2 acres of brush today and closed eastbound state Route 52 between Santo Road and Mast Boulevard for about a half-hour, authorities said. The blaze erupted about 3:15 p.m. on the south side of the highway moving up a hillside toward the Fortuna Trail, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. No structures were threatened, and nobody was on the trail when firefighters arrived in the par...More>>
    •   

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.