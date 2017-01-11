Petco retailer to eliminate 180 jobs, reducing workforce nationw - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Petco retailer to eliminate 180 jobs, reducing workforce nationwide

Posted: Updated:
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego-based retailer Petco confirmed Wednesday that it will reduce its workforce, eliminating 180 jobs.

The company didn't specify whether the cuts would take place at company headquarters or at the store level. The firm employs 27,000 workers nationwide.

The news of the job cuts comes on the heels of a Tuesday announcement that Petco planned to open 71 new stores and one new Unleashed by Petco store, and expand five others. It was unclear whether that meant the company would add employees as the year goes on.

"Our goal to best serve the needs of pet parents and be the best retailer in the pet industry remains unchanged,'' a company statement says. "The changes announced this week are focused on creating a better optimized workforce and result in the elimination of 180 open and existing positions across the company. By consolidating certain functions and activities, we are simplifying and prioritizing key areas of our business in order to continue investing in growth opportunities that lie ahead for Petco.''

The company said impacted employees are receiving severance packages and transition support.

