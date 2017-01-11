Authorities search for suspect connected to spree of robberies in Scripps Ranch

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An unidentified man suspected of robbing banks in Oak Park and Pacific Beach in recent weeks made a failed attempt Wednesday to continue the spree of heists in Scripps Ranch.

The bandit, who appeared to be in his mid-20s, passed a demand note to a teller at a Wells Fargo branch in the 9900 block of Scripps Ranch Boulevard shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Though the would-be robber made a statement about having a gun, the clerk refused to comply, prompting him to leave empty-handed, Officer Tony Martinez said.

Investigators believe the same man committed successful holdups at a US Bank office in the 5100 block of Federal Boulevard on Jan. 3 and at another Wells Fargo bank in the 1300 block of Garnet Avenue on Nov. 28, according to the FBI.

Witnesses have described him as a roughly 5-foot-8-inch man, possibly an Ethiopian or Somali native.

Anyone with information on the robberies was asked to call the FBI at (858) 320-1800.