Trump picks David Shulkin for Department of Veterans Affairs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Doctor Shulkin would be the first ever non-veteran to head up the VA if he's confirmed.

So who is he?

Doctor David Shulkin had held several chief executive positions as many hospital systems, including Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City.

And he is the first holdover from the Obama Administration as his current position is under secretary for health for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Doctor Shulkin was also named as 100 most influential people in American healthcare by the publication, "Modern Healthcare."