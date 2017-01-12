San Diego Mayor to discuss homelessness, Chargers in 'State of the City' address

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
California Attorney General Xavier Bacerra was the luncheon guest speaker at the Chambers' "Good Government" speaking series.More>>
Volunteers were preparing Monday for the 30th annual Stand Down event, which provides support for homeless veterans in San Diego.More>>
An officer was punched in the face by a shoplifting suspect in El Cajon Monday.More>>
Health care practitioners are gathering in San Diego for the Physicians' Education Resources' 16th Annual International Congress on the future of breast cancer.More>>
The mountains may experience some light showers and possible thunderstorms Monday while elsewhere in the county, some cloud coverage will return.More>>
A melee involving students attending summer classes at Hoover High School broke out near the Talmadge-area campus Monday, leaving three teenage boys suffering from stab wounds and a young man under arrest.More>>
Authorities asked the public Monday to keep an eye out for an at-risk senior citizen who went missing last week in the College area.More>>
A motorist was found dead Monday in the wreckage of a vehicle that apparently crashed off a freeway transition road near the Sweetwater Reservoir in the Bonita area.More>>
Repairs were underway today on a 42-inch diameter water transmission line that ruptured in University City.More>>
San Diego police were on the lookout today for a hit-and-run driver who ran over a man's foot in the Bay Terraces neighborhood.More>>
