San Diego leaders, Chargers players and more react to the relocation announcement

The San Diego Chargers are no more as owner Dean Spanos announced the franchise is relocating to Los Angeles. Reaction from Los Angeles and San Diego civic leaders, current and former Chargers players and more pored in across social media.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti "welcomed an important part" of LA's history back with the Chargers returning:

Councilmember Chris Cate said the news wasn't "surprising" after ownership made it "apparent" they preferred a move to Los Angeles:

The San Diego Padres released a statement saying they were "deeply disappointed" with the news of the Chargers' departure:

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a statement that he knows Dean Spanos did "everything he could" to keep the Chargers in San Diego:

Former Chargers safety Eric Weddle weighed in, saying it was a "terrible" day for the city and those who supported the franchise:

Chargers leaving is TERRIBLE. Sad day for everyone who supported the chargers. City and people are amazing. SD will always be my home!!! — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) January 12, 2017

While current players also shared some of their thoughts on the move as well:

I want to say thanks to the city of #SanDiego for showing us love. Today we start a new chapter in #LosAngeles Hey #LA ??????? #Chargers — Joshua Perry (JEP53) (@RIP_JEP) January 12, 2017

.@jrobba I'm def sadden by the news and especially for the true charger fans. I hope you guys still support us. ???? — Casey Hayward (@show_case29) January 12, 2017

I may not have been on the field this year but I appreciate all the fans in San Diego for what you have done for my family. Thank you! ?? — Jeff Cumberland (@jcumberland87) January 12, 2017

The Chargers' announcement ended a 15-year bid for a new stadium in San Diego, ending a 50-plus year relationship between the franchise and city.