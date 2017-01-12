San Diego leaders, Chargers players and more react to the reloca - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego leaders, Chargers players and more react to the relocation announcement

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego Chargers are no more as owner Dean Spanos announced the franchise is relocating to Los Angeles. Reaction from Los Angeles and San Diego civic leaders, current and former Chargers players and more pored in across social media.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti "welcomed an important part" of LA's history back with the Chargers returning:

Councilmember Chris Cate said the news wasn't "surprising" after ownership made it "apparent" they preferred a move to Los Angeles:

The San Diego Padres released a statement saying they were "deeply disappointed" with the news of the Chargers' departure:

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a statement that he knows Dean Spanos did "everything he could" to keep the Chargers in San Diego:

Former Chargers safety Eric Weddle weighed in, saying it was a "terrible" day for the city and those who supported the franchise:

While current players also shared some of their thoughts on the move as well:

The Chargers' announcement ended a 15-year bid for a new stadium in San Diego, ending a 50-plus year relationship between the franchise and city. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.