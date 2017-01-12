New website, new logo for Los Angeles Chargers - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A new website launched Thursday for the re-branded Chargers, shortly after owner Dean Spanos announced he was taking the team to Los Angeles.

The Chargers will play for two seasons at StubHub Center in Carson, a 30,000 seat stadium that currently houses the Los Angeles Galaxy. FightforLA.com asked fans to begin reserve spots for the 2017 season.

“In 2017, the Chargers are bringing the fight to Los Angeles. Place your refundable $100 deposit today and get closer to the action than ever before,” the website reads.

Buying season tickets to StubHub center games grants you priority status for season tickets when the Chargers move to their new Los Angeles stadium in Hollywood park, according to the website. The Chargers will share the Hollywood Park stadium with the Los Angeles Rams.

The relocation was announced just after 8 a.m. Thursday and almost immediately after the team had re-branded Facebook and Twitter accounts and a new logo.

Reaction to the logo was not kind on social media:

