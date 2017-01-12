Fans gather at Chargers Park this morning before announcement

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A California poet is visiting all 58 counties in the state to speak and read his poetry to others and tonight, he made a stop in San Diego.
KUSI's Brandi Williams has the story.More>>
Democratic lawmakers in Sacramento are reaching into your wallets once again.
While firms closer to the coast have broken out of their slump, minimum wage increases are hurting some East County businesses.
Jerry Sanders — President and CEO of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce — and Tom Wornham — President and CEO of San Diego Private Bank — joined KUSI with more.More>>
An exclusive interview on the back side of Del Mar with the most successful horse trainer on Earth today.
Not only the trainer but also with the richest horse on Earth as well. He's already won $17 million and hopes to win even more this year at Del Mar.
KUSI's Dan Plante was LIVE with the story.More>>
San Diego is preparing for a big weekend. Comic-Con starts this Thursday and more than 100,000 people will descend to downtown.
Ten homeless people filed a proposed federal class- action lawsuit Monday that challenges the city of San Diego's enforcement of its encroachment ordinance as unconstitutional.
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is scheduled Tuesday to consider spending more than $1.1 million to outfit sheriff's deputies with body-worn cameras.
A melee involving students attending summer classes at Hoover High School broke out near the Talmadge-area campus Monday, leaving three teenage boys suffering from stab wounds and a young man under arrest.
Authorities asked the public Monday to keep an eye out for an at-risk senior citizen who went missing last week in the College area.
A motorist was found dead Monday in the wreckage of a vehicle that apparently crashed off a freeway transition road near the Sweetwater Reservoir in the Bonita area.
