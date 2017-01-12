Fans gather at Chargers Park this morning before announcement - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Fans gather at Chargers Park this morning before announcement

Posted: Updated:
By Elizabeth Alvarez

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Fans gathered at Chargers park as soon as they woke up Thursday morning.

When word got out that Chargers owner Dean Spanos was about to announce Thursday morning he was moving the team to Los Angeles, some fans marched straight to Chargers Park.

As fans gathered outside the Bolts offices, Chargers players, staff members, and the Spanos family rolled in.

Then right at 8 a.m., as the Chargers meeting got underway, San Diego learned that the team was indeed moving on.

Fans were angry. Some were in tears, including grown men.

And then, one by one, fans began throwing down their Chargers jerseys, t-shirts and hats, right in front of the building.

They feel the decision to move the Chargers to Los Angeles is the ultimate betrayal, affecting them in a very personal way.

