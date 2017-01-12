Mayor Faulconer delivers third State of the City address

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is scheduled Tuesday to consider spending more than $1.1 million to outfit sheriff's deputies with body-worn cameras.More>>
A slight cool down is expected through Thursday as clouds begin to increase along coastal areas and moisture increases.More>>
A California poet is visiting all 58 counties in the state to speak and read his poetry to others and tonight, he made a stop in San Diego.
KUSI's Brandi Williams has the story.More>>
Democratic lawmakers in Sacramento are reaching into your wallets once again.More>>
While firms closer to the coast have broken out of their slump, minimum wage increases are hurting some East County businesses.
Jerry Sanders — President and CEO of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce — and Tom Wornham — President and CEO of San Diego Private Bank — joined KUSI with more.More>>
A young man who was shot during a confrontation with a man he accused of checking out his girlfriend at a convenience store in the Bay Park neighborhood was hospitalized in serious but stable condition Tuesday, police said.More>>
Ten homeless people filed a proposed federal class- action lawsuit Monday that challenges the city of San Diego's enforcement of its encroachment ordinance as unconstitutional.More>>
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is scheduled Tuesday to consider spending more than $1.1 million to outfit sheriff's deputies with body-worn cameras.More>>
A melee involving students attending summer classes at Hoover High School broke out near the Talmadge-area campus Monday, leaving three teenage boys suffering from stab wounds and a young man under arrest.More>>
Authorities asked the public Monday to keep an eye out for an at-risk senior citizen who went missing last week in the College area.More>>
