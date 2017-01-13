Mighty 1090 asks upset Chargers fans to donate unwanted jerseys - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Mighty 1090 asks upset Chargers fans to donate unwanted jerseys

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Fans were understandably upset after the announcement that their beloved Chargers would be leaving San Diego, but Mighty1090 is asking them to donate their unwanted team gear to a good cause instead of throwing it away. 

The radio station will be at Valley View Casino Center Friday at noon to collect unwanted Chargers jerseys and other clothing to give to the Alpha Project — a group that helps homeless San Diegans find clothing, affordable housing, jobs and substance abuse treatment. 

"Join hundreds of other fans to show the world that San Diego truly does have the best fans in America," Valley View Casino Center said in a Facebook post. 

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

