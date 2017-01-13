Rain to last through weekend, with brief periods of sun

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Rain and snow will continue falling in San Diego County Friday and may persist into the weekend as the latest in a series of winter storms takes its time exiting the region.

In a 72-hour period ending at 5:15 a.m., the storm had dropped 1.84 inches of rain on Palomar Mountain; 1.68 in Mesa Grande; 1.59 in Pine Hills; 1.48 at Camp Pendleton; 1.43 in Fallbrook; 1.42 at the Tijuana Estuary; 1.31 in Rainbow; 1.29 in Julian; 1.27 in Encinitas; 1.23 at Lake Cuyamaca; 1.22 in Oceanside and Valley Center; 1.18 in Descanso; 1.16 at Miramar Lake; 1.15 on Otay Mountain; 1.14 in San Ysidro; 1.13 on Mount Woodson; 1.10 in Barona and Poway; 1.08 in Santa Ysabel; 1.07 in Santee; 1.06 on Volcan Mountain; 1.05 in Bonsall, Ramona and on Mount Laguna; 1.02 in Chula Vista; and 1.01 in Alpine, according to National Weather Service data.

Other precipitation totals included .97 of an inch at Brown Field and the Carlsbad Airport; .95 in Escondido; .92 in Vista; .91 in Ramona; .89 in San

Marcos; .87 in La Mesa; .85 in El Cajon; .79 of an inch in Campo; .77 in Warner Springs; .68 in Solana Beach; .65 in Lakeside; .38 in Ranchita; .29 in La

Jolla; .14 in Agua Caliente; .08 in Ocotillo Wells; and .04 in Borrego Springs.

As usual, the rain caused slick roads and flooding.

In the city of San Diego, Avenida Del Rio in Mission Valley was blocked off at Camino De La Reina due to flooding, as was Roselle Street at Estuary Way

in Sorrento Valley, according to police.

Country Club Road in San Marcos was closed around the dip, and Quarry Road in Spring Valley was closed between state Route 125 and Lakeview venue,

according to the county Department of Public Works.

Snow on Mount Laguna prompted authorities to issue a tire chain requirement for Sunrise Highway between mile markers 19 and 26, county officials said.

Rain showers are likely to continue at times throughout the day. A chance of rain is in the forecast for most areas Saturday, but any precipitation is expected to clear up by Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow fell on the highest mountain peaks overnight but little to no powder is expected to accumulate during the day, forecasters said. The snow level will fall to around 5,500 feet in the afternoon hours, but will rise back to above 6,000 feet Saturday afternoon.

High pressure will bring drier conditions early next week, according to the NWS.