Rain to last through weekend, with brief periods of sun

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Governor Brown scored two big victories Monday when the legislature, by a super-majority, extended the state's cap-and-trade program until 2030.More>>
Governor Brown scored two big victories Monday when the legislature, by a super-majority, extended the state's cap-and-trade program until 2030.More>>
The San Diego City Council race is already heating up with the balance of power up for grabs.More>>
The San Diego City Council race is already heating up with the balance of power up for grabs.More>>
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a $1.1 million plan to equip Sheriff's Deputies with body-worn cameras.More>>
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a $1.1 million plan to equip Sheriff's Deputies with body-worn cameras.More>>
The horse rated as the best in the world will be in the stables at the Del Mar Racetrack when thoroughbred racing returns Wednesday for the 78th summer season.More>>
The horse rated as the best in the world will be in the stables at the Del Mar Racetrack when thoroughbred racing returns Wednesday for the 78th summer season.More>>
Take a look back at the very first Del Mar racing season in Dave Scott's World of Wonder.More>>
Take a look back at the very first Del Mar racing season in Dave Scott's World of Wonder.More>>
A plan to pay for large tents to house San Diego's burgeoning homeless population is scheduled to be announced Thursday by Padres managing partner Peter Seidler and restaurateur Dan Shea.More>>
A plan to pay for large tents to house San Diego's burgeoning homeless population is scheduled to be announced Thursday by Padres managing partner Peter Seidler and restaurateur Dan Shea.More>>
A 4-year-old in Poway suffering from a brain tumor, was surprised Tuesday with a weekend trip to Legoland for him and his family.More>>
A 4-year-old in Poway suffering from a brain tumor, was surprised Tuesday with a weekend trip to Legoland for him and his family.More>>
Nearly two dozen dogs rounded up after July 4 fireworks shows remain unclaimed in county of San Diego animal shelters as of Tuesday.More>>
Nearly two dozen dogs rounded up after July 4 fireworks shows remain unclaimed in county of San Diego animal shelters as of Tuesday.More>>
A San Diego federal judge has reopened a military court case over concerns that a sailor serving a seven-year term at Miramar was wrongly convicted of molesting a child.More>>
A San Diego federal judge has reopened a military court case over concerns that a sailor serving a seven-year term at Miramar was wrongly convicted of molesting a child.More>>
A motorist was carjacked at gunpoint early Tuesday near the Cross Border Xpress in Otay Mesa.More>>
A motorist was carjacked at gunpoint early Tuesday near the Cross Border Xpress in Otay Mesa.More>>