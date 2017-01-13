Landlord shoots tenant following dispute over utilities

FLINN SPRINGS (KUSI) — A dispute over turned-off utilities allegedly prompted a landlord to shoot his tenant on the Flinn Springs-area property where both men live, sheriff's officials said Friday.

Tenant Glen Reese, 48, went to the home of his 53-year-old landlord, Michael McGinley, around 10:20 p.m. Thursday and accused him of turning off the electricity to his residence, which is on a different part of the property in the 10100 block of Valle De Paz Road, sheriff's Detective Garth Schick said.

McGinley allegedly pulled a handgun and fired two shots, one of which struck Reese in his upper right leg, according to Schick. Reese was taken to a hospital to be treated for the non-life-threatening bullet wound, Schick said.

McGinley was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and was subsequently booked into jail, according to the detective.