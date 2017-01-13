Three people dead after shooting in Spring Valley, no arrests ma - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Three people dead after shooting in Spring Valley, no arrests made

Posted: Updated:
Three people dead after shooting in Spring Valley, no arrests made Three people dead after shooting in Spring Valley, no arrests made
Three people dead after shooting in Spring Valley, no arrests made Three people dead after shooting in Spring Valley, no arrests made

SPRING VALLEY (KUSI) — An eruption of gunfire at an apartment complex near Sweetwater Lane Community Park left two men and a woman dead Friday afternoon.

Deputies responding to separate reports of an assault and subsequent shooting in the 1100 block of Jamacha Lane in Spring Valley shortly after 1 p.m. arrived to find a badly wounded black man just inside the front door of a rental residence in the neighborhood, sheriff's Lt. Kenn Nelson said.

Medics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Inside the apartment, patrol personnel discovered the bodies of a second black man and an Asian woman, Nelson told reporters.

The three victims, whose identities remained unknown in the late afternoon, appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds, Nelson said.

Though the circumstances of the deadly violence were unclear, investigators did not believe there were any outstanding suspects, the lieutenant told news crews. In response to a reporter's question, Nelson said it was possible the deaths were a double murder and a suicide.

"We are just getting out of the starting blocks on this investigation,'' he said shortly before 5 p.m.

Detectives were looking into unverified reports that one of the dead men was the landlord of the complex, according to sheriff's officials.

"We don't know what the exact relationship is (among) the involved parties,'' Nelson said.

There is no current evidence to suggest there are any outstanding suspects.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.