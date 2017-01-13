Three people dead after shooting in Spring Valley, no arrests made

SPRING VALLEY (KUSI) — An eruption of gunfire at an apartment complex near Sweetwater Lane Community Park left two men and a woman dead Friday afternoon.

Deputies responding to separate reports of an assault and subsequent shooting in the 1100 block of Jamacha Lane in Spring Valley shortly after 1 p.m. arrived to find a badly wounded black man just inside the front door of a rental residence in the neighborhood, sheriff's Lt. Kenn Nelson said.

Medics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Inside the apartment, patrol personnel discovered the bodies of a second black man and an Asian woman, Nelson told reporters.

The three victims, whose identities remained unknown in the late afternoon, appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds, Nelson said.

Though the circumstances of the deadly violence were unclear, investigators did not believe there were any outstanding suspects, the lieutenant told news crews. In response to a reporter's question, Nelson said it was possible the deaths were a double murder and a suicide.

"We are just getting out of the starting blocks on this investigation,'' he said shortly before 5 p.m.

Detectives were looking into unverified reports that one of the dead men was the landlord of the complex, according to sheriff's officials.

"We don't know what the exact relationship is (among) the involved parties,'' Nelson said.

There is no current evidence to suggest there are any outstanding suspects.