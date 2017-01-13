Update: Missing 86-year-old woman located and reunited with family

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — 3:10 p.m. — Marie Eleanor Parmley, 86, was found safe and reunited with her family Friday afternoon, according to Oceanside police.

3:00 p.m. — The Oceanside Police Department asked the public Friday to help locate a missing 86-year-old woman considered to be "at risk."

Marie Eleanor Parmley, was last seen getting off a bus near her her residence on Douglas drive near El Camino Real Friday morning. Her last known direction of travel was north on Douglas.

She has no access to a vehicle but uses public transportation. On one previous occasion Parmely attempted to use a cab to travel to National City, where she once resided, but was stopped before she could leave.

Parmely is described as having moderate dementia.

She is described as a white female, 5'5" and 150 pounds, with green eyes, gray hair and wearing a white sweater over a blue shirt and gray sweats.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Marie Eleanor Parmley, please call 911 or Officer Edgren at (760) 435-4900.